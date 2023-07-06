Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has two doubles, seven home runs and four walks while batting .264.
- In 40.7% of his games this season (11 of 27), Ford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (18.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 18.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 9% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (33.3%), Ford has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29.6% of his games this season (eight of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.244
|.345
|OBP
|.286
|.519
|SLG
|.622
|2
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
