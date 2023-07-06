Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford has two doubles, seven home runs and four walks while batting .264.
  • In 40.7% of his games this season (11 of 27), Ford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (18.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 18.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this season (33.3%), Ford has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 29.6% of his games this season (eight of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 16
.296 AVG .244
.345 OBP .286
.519 SLG .622
2 XBH 7
2 HR 5
7 RBI 6
9/2 K/BB 15/2
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (97 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.