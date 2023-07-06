On Thursday, Ty France (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Giants.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .267 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

France has recorded a hit in 56 of 82 games this season (68.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (28.0%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (7.3%), homering in 2% of his trips to the plate.

France has an RBI in 27 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.2%.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .275 AVG .258 .351 OBP .315 .455 SLG .342 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 31/7 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings