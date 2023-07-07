Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:27 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks while batting .227.
- Raleigh has recorded a hit in 41 of 74 games this year (55.4%), including 16 multi-hit games (21.6%).
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (27.0%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season (28 of 74), with two or more runs six times (8.1%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.237
|AVG
|.215
|.285
|OBP
|.321
|.363
|SLG
|.463
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|18
|36/9
|K/BB
|36/19
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros are sending Brown (6-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
