On Friday, Kolten Wong (.152 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .156.

Wong has picked up a hit in 36.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Wong has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 26.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .132 AVG .174 .253 OBP .223 .162 SLG .233 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 19/8 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings