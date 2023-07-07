Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 7
Friday's game between the Houston Astros (49-39) and the Seattle Mariners (43-43) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.
The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (6-5) versus the Mariners and Luis Castillo (5-6).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Mariners have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.
- The Mariners have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Seattle has a win-loss record of 11-17 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (389 total), Seattle is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 2
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Luis Castillo vs Taj Bradley
|July 3
|@ Giants
|W 6-5
|Bryan Woo vs Logan Webb
|July 4
|@ Giants
|W 6-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Keaton Winn
|July 5
|@ Giants
|L 2-0
|Tommy Milone vs Alex Cobb
|July 6
|@ Astros
|W 5-1
|George Kirby vs Ronel Blanco
|July 7
|@ Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Hunter Brown
|July 8
|@ Astros
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Framber Valdez
|July 9
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Brandon Bielak
|July 14
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
