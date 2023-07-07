The Houston Astros and Corey Julks will square off against the Seattle Mariners and Eugenio Suarez on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Seattle is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Seattle has scored 389 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.8) among MLB offenses.

Seattle averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.196 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (5-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has eight quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros - Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home - -

