Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (49-39) will host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (43-43) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, July 7, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Astros (-110). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (6-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Luis Castillo - SEA (5-6, 3.14 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 32, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 35-27 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (56.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros won each of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (39.3%) in those games.

The Mariners have a mark of 11-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Mike Ford 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win AL West +2000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.