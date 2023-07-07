Ty France -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .265 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

In 67.5% of his games this season (56 of 83), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (27.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

France has driven home a run in 27 games this year (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .275 AVG .253 .351 OBP .314 .455 SLG .335 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 32/7 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings