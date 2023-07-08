Saturday, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 4 against the Giants) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock has three doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .167.

In 29.5% of his 44 games this season, Pollock has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Pollock has had an RBI in eight games this season (18.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25.0% of his games this season (11 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .100 AVG .241 .179 OBP .276 .233 SLG .426 4 XBH 4 2 HR 3 8 RBI 7 17/6 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings