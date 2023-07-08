Allisen Corpuz is in second place, with a score of -5, after the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Looking to wager on Allisen Corpuz at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Allisen Corpuz Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Corpuz has scored under par nine times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the five best scores in two of her last 18 rounds played.

Corpuz has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Corpuz has finished in the top five once in her past five appearances.

Corpuz has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Corpuz has made the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -5 267 0 19 5 5 $900,746

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Corpuz has one top-five finish in her past two appearances in this tournament. Her average finishing position has been 13th.

Corpuz made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

Corpuz last competed at this event in 2023 and finished second.

This course is set up to play at 6,509 yards, 505 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Corpuz has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,563 yards, 54 yards longer than the 6,509-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links this week.

Corpuz's Last Time Out

Corpuz was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which was strong enough to place her in the 84th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Corpuz was better than 88% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.83.

Corpuz fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Corpuz carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.6).

Corpuz's six birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

At that last outing, Corpuz had a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Corpuz finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Corpuz finished without one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Corpuz Odds to Win: +550 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Corpuz's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

