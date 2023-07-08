Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cal Raleigh, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .223.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (28.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (12.0%).
- He has scored in 29 games this season (38.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.237
|AVG
|.208
|.285
|OBP
|.317
|.363
|SLG
|.448
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|38/20
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 101 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Astros will send Valdez (7-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.