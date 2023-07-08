Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Player Props
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore has a home run and three walks while batting .040.
- Moore produced a hit in one of 12 games so far this season.
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Moore has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.077
|.077
|OBP
|.200
|.000
|SLG
|.308
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (7-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.