The Houston Astros and Corey Julks will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mariners (+115). A 7.5-run over/under has been listed for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -140 +115 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 3-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Mariners and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been victorious in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 1-7 in those contests.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of its 87 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 4-10-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 20-23 13-17 31-24 33-31 11-10

