Bryan Woo will attempt to slow down Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros when they square off against his Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 102 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Seattle is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 399 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.189 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Woo (1-1) will take the mound for the Mariners, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Woo has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - -

