Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (49-40) will host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (44-43) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, July 8, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The Mariners are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Astros (-120). The contest's total has been set at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (1-1, 4.08 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 32 out of the 56 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Astros have gone 30-21 (58.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played three of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have been victorious in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a mark of 8-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win AL West +2000 - 3rd

