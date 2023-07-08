Courtney Vandersloot and the New York Liberty (12-4) will host Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (4-13) at Barclays Center on Saturday, July 8. The opening tip is at 2:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, New York picked up a 99-95 victory against Phoenix. The Liberty were led by Breanna Stewart, who ended the game with 43 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, while Betnijah Laney added 14 points and two steals. With Jewell Loyd (22 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle lost 93-73 against Connecticut. Kia Nurse also added 11 points and four assists to the effort.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-2500 to win)

Liberty (-2500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+1100 to win)

Storm (+1100 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-15.5)

Liberty (-15.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Storm Season Stats

Offensively the Storm are the ninth-ranked team in the league (79 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (86.4 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Seattle is third-worst in the league in rebounds (33.6 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.2 per game).

The Storm are worst in the WNBA in assists (17.1 per game) in 2023.

Seattle is eighth in the league in turnovers per game (13.6) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.8).

The Storm are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (9.3 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

In 2023 Seattle is third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.1 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

At home the Storm are not as good offensively, averaging 76.1 points per game, compared to 84.3 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 82.9 points per game at home, compared to 92.8 on the road.

Seattle pulls down more rebounds per game at home (34.1) than away (32.7), but also concedes more points at home (37.6) than on the road (33.5).

The Storm average 2.1 fewer assists per game at home (16.4) than away (18.5).

Seattle commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.5) than on the road (13.8), and it forces more at home (15.1) than on the road (11.5).

This season the Storm are sinking fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (11.3). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (34%) than away (40.7%).

Seattle concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.8) than on the road (8.7), and it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (42.3%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have entered the game as underdogs 14 times this season and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

The Storm have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.

Seattle is 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Seattle has won once ATS (1-1) as a 15.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Storm.

