A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.3 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.6) -- match up when the New York Liberty (12-4) host the Seattle Storm (4-13) on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 7-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Storm have covered eight times in 16 games with a spread this year.

New York has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

Seattle has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, nine out of the Liberty's 15 games have hit the over.

Storm games have gone over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.