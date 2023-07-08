A game after going off for 43 points in a 99-95 victory over the Mercury, Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (12-4) at home versus the Seattle Storm (4-13) on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET, on ESPN.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Storm vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 82 Liberty 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 162.6

Storm vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Seattle is 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Seattle has seen nine of its 16 games hit the over.

Storm Performance Insights

In 2023, the Storm are ninth in the WNBA offensively (79 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (86.4 points allowed).

Seattle is the third-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (33.6) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (36.2).

In 2023, the Storm are eighth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.8).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 9.3. And they are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.

The Storm are the third-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.1 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.7%).

Seattle takes 63.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.1% of Seattle's baskets are 2-pointers, and 33.9% are 3-pointers.

