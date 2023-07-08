The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 23 walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 55 of 87 games this year (63.2%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (32 of 87), with two or more runs six times (6.9%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .233 AVG .263 .294 OBP .310 .423 SLG .444 17 XBH 13 7 HR 8 22 RBI 27 62/13 K/BB 52/10 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings