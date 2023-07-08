Ty France -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

France has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 84 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

France has an RBI in 27 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.8% of his games this year (41 of 84), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .275 AVG .258 .351 OBP .316 .455 SLG .337 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 34/7 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings