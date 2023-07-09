Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .222.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has driven in a run in 21 games this year (27.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.237
|AVG
|.206
|.285
|OBP
|.315
|.363
|SLG
|.444
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|39/20
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak (4-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.81 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.