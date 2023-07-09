The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

Crawford is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this season (51 of 82), with more than one hit 19 times (23.2%).

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (42.7%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .269 AVG .238 .391 OBP .335 .428 SLG .367 13 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 17 36/29 K/BB 30/21 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings