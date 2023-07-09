Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Astros.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has five doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .166.
- Wong has recorded a hit in 19 of 51 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-hit games (11.8%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- In 21.6% of his games this season, Wong has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 27.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.132
|AVG
|.191
|.253
|OBP
|.253
|.162
|SLG
|.258
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|19/8
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.67).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
