Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Astros.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has five doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .166.

Wong has recorded a hit in 19 of 51 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-hit games (11.8%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

In 21.6% of his games this season, Wong has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 27.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .132 AVG .191 .253 OBP .253 .162 SLG .258 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 9 19/8 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings