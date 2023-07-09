Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (50-40) against the Seattle Mariners (44-44) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-5) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (4-4) will take the ball for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 55 times and won 30, or 54.5%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 25 of its 45 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 401 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule