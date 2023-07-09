Alex Bregman and Mike Ford will take the field when the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners meet on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 15th in MLB play with 102 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Seattle's .391 slugging percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Seattle has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (401 total runs).

The Mariners' .313 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle's 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.184).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (6-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed nine scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

Gilbert has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Gilbert will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Twins - Home - -

