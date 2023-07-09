How to Watch the Mariners vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
Alex Bregman and Mike Ford will take the field when the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners meet on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.
Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 15th in MLB play with 102 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Seattle's .391 slugging percentage is 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
- Seattle has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (401 total runs).
- The Mariners' .313 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Seattle's 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.184).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert (6-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed nine scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Gilbert has nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gilbert will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).
- In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Keaton Winn
|7/5/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Away
|Tommy Milone
|Alex Cobb
|7/6/2023
|Astros
|W 5-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Ronel Blanco
|7/7/2023
|Astros
|W 10-1
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Hunter Brown
|7/8/2023
|Astros
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Framber Valdez
|7/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brandon Bielak
|7/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
