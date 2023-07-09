Julio Rodriguez will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (44-44) on Sunday, July 9, when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (50-40) at Minute Maid Park at 2:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to win. The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (6-5, 3.82 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (4-4, 3.81 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 30, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 25-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Mariners have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Astros have come away with 14 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

