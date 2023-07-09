Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mike Ford (.724 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .278 with three doubles, eight home runs and six walks.
- Ford has gotten a hit in 12 of 30 games this season (40.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.0%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 9.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|19
|.296
|AVG
|.269
|.345
|OBP
|.328
|.519
|SLG
|.673
|2
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|10
|9/2
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.
