Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .249 with 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (15.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has an RBI in 33 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 33 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.233
|AVG
|.264
|.294
|OBP
|.314
|.423
|SLG
|.448
|17
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|27
|62/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.81, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.