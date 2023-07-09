The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .249 with 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (15.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has an RBI in 33 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .233 AVG .264 .294 OBP .314 .423 SLG .448 17 XBH 14 7 HR 8 22 RBI 27 62/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings