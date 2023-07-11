The Seattle Storm (4-14) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (10-8) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Storm vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Storm vs. Mystics

Seattle's 78.8 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 78.2 Washington gives up.

Seattle is shooting 39.5% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 41.7% Washington's opponents have shot this season.

The Storm have put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 41.7% from the field.

Seattle is knocking down 35.3% of its shots from three-point range, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the 32.4% Washington's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm are 3-8 when shooting over 32.4% as a team from three-point range.

Washington and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Washington averaging 0.8 fewer rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance