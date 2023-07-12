Storm vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 12
On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Rhyne Howard (10th, 18.7 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.7) -- square off when the Atlanta Dream (10-8) host the Seattle Storm (4-15) at 7:00 PM ET on FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Dream matchup.
Storm vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Storm vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-7.5)
|170.5
|-305
|+255
|BetMGM
|Dream (-7.5)
|170.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Dream (-7.5)
|171.5
|-350
|+240
Storm vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Dream are 10-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Storm have covered nine times in 18 chances against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 5-3.
- Dream games have gone over the point total 11 out of 17 times this season.
- Storm games have hit the over 10 out of 18 times this year.
