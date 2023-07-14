A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 8 against the Astros) he went 0-for-3.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .162 with three doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- In 13 of 45 games this season (28.9%) Pollock has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (8.9%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this season (17.8%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 45 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.100
|AVG
|.228
|.179
|OBP
|.262
|.233
|SLG
|.404
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|17/6
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .215 batting average against him.
