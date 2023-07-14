A match in the Swiss Open Gstaad quarterfinals is next up for Albert Ramos-Vinolas, and he will go up against Juan Pablo Varillas. Ramos-Vinolas' odds are +1000 to take home the trophy from Roy Emerson Arena.

Ramos-Vinolas at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Ramos-Vinolas' Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 (at 6:00 AM ET), Ramos-Vinolas will play Varillas, after getting past Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the last round.

Ramos-Vinolas currently has odds of +145 to win his next contest versus Varillas.

Ramos-Vinolas Stats

Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over No. 42-ranked Sonego in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Ramos-Vinolas has not won any of his 29 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 16-29.

Ramos-Vinolas is 11-14 on clay over the past year, with no tournament wins.

In his 45 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Ramos-Vinolas has averaged 25.4 games.

Over the past 12 months, Ramos-Vinolas has played 25 matches on clay, and 25.7 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Ramos-Vinolas has been victorious in 19.3% of his return games and 75.3% of his service games.

On clay over the past year, Ramos-Vinolas has been victorious in 75.9% of his service games and 23.5% of his return games.

