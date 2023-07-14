Friday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (45-44) and the Detroit Tigers (39-50) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners coming out on top. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on July 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (6-6) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 31, or 55.4%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 11-5, a 68.8% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 404 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Mariners Schedule