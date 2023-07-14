Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Detroit Tigers matchup at T-Mobile Park on Friday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (6-6) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 19th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Castillo has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks eighth, 1.053 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 7 7.0 5 1 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 6.0 8 6 5 6 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 7.0 7 3 2 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 21 5.0 4 3 3 3 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 5.2 2 2 2 6 6

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 91 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.310/.411 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, eight home runs, 50 walks and 33 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .253/.362/.395 slash line on the year.

Crawford has picked up at least one hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI (76 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .228/.309/.402 on the season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 61 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .247/.326/.368 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

