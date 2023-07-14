MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, July 14
For Friday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Ryne Nelson's Diamondbacks and Jose Berrios' Blue Jays.
Read on to find the likely starters for every game on the schedule for July 14.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Padres at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-6) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Cristopher Sanchez (0-2) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|SD: Darvish
|PHI: Sanchez
|15 (85 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25.1 IP)
|4.87
|ERA
|2.84
|9.4
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Padres at Phillies
- SD Odds to Win: -115
- PHI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Rich Hill (7-9) for the game between the teams Friday.
|SF: Stripling
|PIT: Hill
|12 (41 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (98 IP)
|6.37
|ERA
|4.87
|7.5
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Giants at Pirates
- SF Odds to Win: -130
- PIT Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Giants at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-7) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will give the start to Dean Kremer (9-4) when the clubs meet on Friday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|BAL: Kremer
|18 (114.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (98 IP)
|4.80
|ERA
|4.78
|7.4
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -135
- MIA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Nelson (5-5) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Berrios (8-6) when the clubs meet on Friday.
|ARI: Nelson
|TOR: Berrios
|18 (93.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (108 IP)
|5.19
|ERA
|3.50
|6.2
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -175
- ARI Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Justin Verlander (3-4) when the teams meet on Friday.
|LAD: Urías
|NYM: Verlander
|12 (64.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (70 IP)
|4.76
|ERA
|3.60
|8.8
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Mets
- LAD Odds to Win: -115
- NYM Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (7-5) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will look to Graham Ashcraft (4-6) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|MIL: Burnes
|CIN: Ashcraft
|18 (107.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (81.2 IP)
|3.94
|ERA
|6.28
|8.6
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds
- MIL Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Reds
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-7) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will counter with Charlie Morton (9-6) for the game between the teams Friday.
|CHW: Kopech
|ATL: Morton
|16 (86 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (97 IP)
|4.08
|ERA
|3.43
|10.2
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -275
- CHW Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (3-2) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Jon Gray (6-5) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|CLE: Civale
|TEX: Gray
|9 (52.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (93 IP)
|2.56
|ERA
|3.29
|7.5
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -135
- CLE Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (6-5) to the hill as they face the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (3-3) when the clubs play Friday.
|BOS: Bello
|CHC: Hendricks
|14 (80 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (53.1 IP)
|3.04
|ERA
|3.21
|7.9
|K/9
|5.4
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Cubs
- BOS Odds to Win: -135
- CHC Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-3) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will counter with Alec Marsh (0-2) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|TB: Glasnow
|KC: Marsh
|8 (41.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (9 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|7.00
|13.8
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Rays at Royals
- TB Odds to Win: -275
- KC Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will look to Miles Mikolas (5-5) when the teams face off on Friday.
|WSH: Williams
|STL: Mikolas
|18 (91 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (112.2 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|4.23
|6.7
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -185
- WSH Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Cardinals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-1) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (7-7) when the clubs play Friday.
|NYY: Rodon
|COL: Gomber
|1 (5.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (90 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|6.40
|3.4
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rockies
- NYY Odds to Win: -200
- COL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani (7-4) when the teams meet Friday.
|HOU: France
|LAA: Ohtani
|11 (66.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (100.1 IP)
|3.26
|ERA
|3.41
|6.5
|K/9
|11.8
Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -150
- HOU Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Astros at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound as they play the Athletics on Friday.
|MIN: Maeda
|OAK: TBD
|7 (33 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|5.18
|ERA
|-
|9.5
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Twins at Athletics
- MIN Odds to Win: -210
- OAK Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (6-6) when the clubs play on Friday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|SEA: Castillo
|12 (71.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (107.1 IP)
|2.64
|ERA
|2.93
|9.3
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -185
- DET Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
