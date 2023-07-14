Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit TigersJuly 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Astros) he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez leads Seattle with 85 hits, batting .250 this season with 32 extra-base hits.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 57 of 89 games this season (64.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (27.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 89), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.2% of his games this season, Hernandez has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.233
|AVG
|.266
|.294
|OBP
|.318
|.423
|SLG
|.452
|17
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|28
|62/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 5 against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 2.64 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .215 to his opponents.
