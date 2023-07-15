On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Seattle Mariners play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .222 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 78 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.5% of them.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (11.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has driven home a run in 21 games this year (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 37.2% of his games this year (29 of 78), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .235 AVG .208 .283 OBP .313 .360 SLG .446 11 XBH 14 3 HR 8 16 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings