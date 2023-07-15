Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Seattle Mariners play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .222 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 78 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.5% of them.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (11.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in 21 games this year (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 37.2% of his games this year (29 of 78), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.235
|AVG
|.208
|.283
|OBP
|.313
|.360
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Lorenzen (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.03 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
