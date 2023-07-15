The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 84), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.2% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season (35 of 84), with two or more runs 12 times (14.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .262 AVG .238 .385 OBP .333 .416 SLG .364 13 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 17 37/30 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings