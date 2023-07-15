J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 84), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.2% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season (35 of 84), with two or more runs 12 times (14.3%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.262
|AVG
|.238
|.385
|OBP
|.333
|.416
|SLG
|.364
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|17
|37/30
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.03, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
