Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Tigers.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (76) this season while batting .248 with 36 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has homered in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (38.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.2%).
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (36.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|.250
|AVG
|.246
|.321
|OBP
|.317
|.436
|SLG
|.449
|16
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|22
|54/14
|K/BB
|59/18
|7
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.03 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
