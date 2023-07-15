Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (batting .125 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has five doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .160.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 53 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has an RBI in 11 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.130
|AVG
|.183
|.250
|OBP
|.243
|.159
|SLG
|.247
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|19/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
