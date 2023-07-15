The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will square off against Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 103 total home runs.

Seattle's .390 slugging percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 408 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.174).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Kirby is trying to earn his sixth straight quality start in this outing.

Kirby will look to extend a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros W 3-1 Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/19/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/20/2023 Twins - Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez

