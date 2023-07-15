The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks while batting .247.

Hernandez has recorded a hit in 57 of 90 games this season (63.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

In 37.8% of his games this year, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .228 AVG .266 .288 OBP .318 .413 SLG .452 17 XBH 15 7 HR 8 22 RBI 28 65/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

