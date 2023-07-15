Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ty France (.139 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .259 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- France has gotten a hit in 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (27.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.0% of his games this season, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (48.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.271
|AVG
|.247
|.346
|OBP
|.312
|.447
|SLG
|.324
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|32/12
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (3-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
