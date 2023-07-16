Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:29 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .220.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 42 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (11.4%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.6% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (36.7%), including six multi-run games (7.6%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.232
|AVG
|.208
|.289
|OBP
|.313
|.355
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|19
|36/11
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
