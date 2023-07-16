J.P. Crawford -- hitting .282 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 115th in slugging.

In 53 of 85 games this year (62.4%) Crawford has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

He has homered in eight games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (25.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (9.4%).

In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .263 AVG .238 .388 OBP .333 .414 SLG .364 13 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 17 37/31 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings