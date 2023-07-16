On Sunday, Jarred Kelenic (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (77) this season while batting .248 with 36 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 59 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (12.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 33 games this year (38.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36% of his games this season (31 of 86), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .252 AVG .246 .325 OBP .317 .434 SLG .449 16 XBH 20 4 HR 7 20 RBI 22 54/15 K/BB 59/18 7 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings