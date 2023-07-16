Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners (45-46) and Detroit Tigers (41-50) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 16.

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (5-3) for the Mariners and Reese Olson (1-2) for the Tigers.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Mariners have won 31 out of the 58 games, or 53.4%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has a record of 13-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 62.3% chance to win.

Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 408 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule