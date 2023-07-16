Mariners vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners (45-46) and Detroit Tigers (41-50) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 16.
The probable starters are Bryce Miller (5-3) for the Mariners and Reese Olson (1-2) for the Tigers.
Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Mariners have won 31 out of the 58 games, or 53.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Seattle has a record of 13-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 62.3% chance to win.
- Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 408 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ Astros
|W 10-1
|Luis Castillo vs Hunter Brown
|July 8
|@ Astros
|L 3-2
|Bryan Woo vs Framber Valdez
|July 9
|@ Astros
|W 3-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Brandon Bielak
|July 14
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Luis Castillo vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|July 15
|Tigers
|L 6-0
|George Kirby vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 16
|Tigers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Reese Olson
|July 17
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 20
|Twins
|-
|George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez
|July 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Kevin Gausman
