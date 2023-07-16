Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (41-50), who are going for a series sweep, will visit Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (45-46) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, July 16. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Mariners (-165). An 8-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Mariners vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.97 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-2, 4.05 ERA)

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 31, or 53.4%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 13-9 record (winning 59.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (42.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won 18 of 40 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win AL West +1100 - 3rd

