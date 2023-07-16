The Detroit Tigers (41-50) are looking for continued power from a batter on a hot streak versus the Seattle Mariners (45-46) on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Kerry Carpenter is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (5-3) for the Mariners and Reese Olson (1-2) for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.97 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-2, 4.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (5-3) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .203 in 11 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Miller has made seven starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Bryce Miller vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 357 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .230 for the campaign with 87 home runs, 24th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Tigers in one game, and they have gone 3-for-24 with a double over seven innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.

In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.

Olson is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Olson enters the matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.