Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .216 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .244 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 91), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.4% of his games this year, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .222 AVG .266 .282 OBP .318 .404 SLG .452 17 XBH 15 7 HR 8 22 RBI 28 68/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

